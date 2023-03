The town hall was built between 1639 and 1651, and features were added and extended over the years: its curving stairway came in 1768. Zamoyski didn’t want the town hall to overshadow the palace or interrupt the view, and so unusually placed it on the northern side of the square rather than in the centre. In summer, a bugler plays the town's traditional song at noon from the 52m-high clock tower.