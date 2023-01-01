Roztocze National Park

The park, which covers an area of 79 sq km, was a nature reserve for more than 350 years as part of the Zamoyski family estate. Today, it’s home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, and is popular for its hiking and cycling opportunities. For a sampler of Roztocze's natural beauty, take the Trail on Beech Mountain (2.6km) south from the museum to the top of Bukowa Góra (Beech Mountain, 306m) along a former palace park lane.

The normal starting points for walks is the park visitor centre where you can buy park maps and get info. The symbol of the park is the Polish pony – a descendent of a wild horse known as the tarpan that died out in the 19th century. The horse was reintroduced to the park in 1982 and there's a small pony refuge near Echo Ponds. If you want to visit the pony reserve near Echo Ponds, there is a short route (1.2km) from the museum. Longer walks generally weave from Zwierzyniec through forest terrain to neighbouring villages (such as Florianka, known for its Polish pony breeding). Intersecting paths enable you to return by a different route or cut to another path.