Franciscan Church

Built between 1637 and 1655, this church was reputedly one of the most beautiful baroque churches in Poland. In 1784, the Austrian Empire abolished the Franciscan order, throwing the church into the hands of fate. It was converted to a hospital, an arms depot and even an art college after WWII, before finding its way back to the Franciscans in 1993. Today it's under massive reconstruction to restore it to its former glory. Just watching the process from the outside is fascinating.