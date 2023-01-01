Echo Valley Hanging Coffins

Sagada's most popular attractions are the hanging coffins of Echo Valley: some are centuries old, while others are only a few years old. Most are high up the sheer rock face, leading you to wonder how they were originally erected. It's a short trek of less than half an hour to get down to the coffins via the trail that runs by the cemetery; a guide is mandatory.

The chairs, also attached to the rock face, are the funereal chairs that the bodies were originally strapped to during a traditional burial; the smallest coffins are those that accommodated bodies laid out in foetal position. The newer coffins with crosses blend the old ways with modern Christianity, and some locals still prefer to be buried this way.