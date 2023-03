The forests around Kabayan hide dozens of mummy caves that only Ibaloi elders can locate; the nearest site where you can see some (not terribly well-preserved) mummies is Bangao in the foothills of Mt Tabayoc (2812m), 7km north of Kabayan. The most interesting is Pongasan Cave, a 45-minute climb straight up from Bangao, where you’ll find five coffins with mummies.

Bangao is two hours' walk from Kabayan.