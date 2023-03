This museum showcases a collection of Ifugao woodcarvings, and what a collection it is. Ritual objects and antique bulol line the vast hall, among displays of weaponry, fertility carvings and smoked human skulls attached to carabao horns. There are also some fascinating old books that you can read here, including a 1912 National Geographic on Ifugao headhunters.

An absolute must for anthropologists, it's a 10-minute tricycle ride from the centre (P20).