It’s a 40-minute gruelling but worthwhile hike across the terraces and a steep descent to the 21m-high Tappia Waterfall, where you can sunbathe on the rocks or swim in the chilly water. Do not attempt to swim under the falls; the waterfall has claimed several lives. The falls are so strong that the pool is full of white caps.

To get here from the main guesthouse area, walk down to the village and then up to the promontory, just to the left of the Waterfall Side Lodge.