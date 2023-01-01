The exhilarating Sumaging Cave, or Big Cave, is the most popular of Sagada's caves. Its immense chambers are home to other-0worldly rock formations with fanciful names such as 'King's Curtain' and the more literal 'Cauliflower'. You’ll need a guide (P500) to tour the cave (roughly two hours); the guide will provide a gas lantern.

It’s quite slippery in parts and you’ll get wet; wear river sandals or other shoes with nonslip soles. It's a 45-minute walk south of Sagada. The Cave Connection adventure ends here.