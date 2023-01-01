Hikes from nearby Besao are less busy than those around Sagada, but they don't feature any coffins and you'll need determination to tackle them. Jeepneys travel between Besao and Sagada throughout the day, but the last trip from Besao to Sagada is mid-morning. If you get stuck you can always scrounge up lodging in a local house for P250 a night. Day-trippers can also hire private transport for the return trip (arrange at the Tourist Information Center).

It’s a 10km journey between the two towns over a partially paved road.