The Banaue View Inn runs this museum, which contains books written decades ago by anthropologist Otley Beyer and Igorot artefacts collected by his son William. Displays spread over two floors include jewellery, weaponry, traditional dress and headgear, and photos of Banaue in the early 20th century. Beyer’s massive ethnography of the Igorot people is a must-peruse for anyone with even a passing interest in anthropology.