South of the centre, the small village of Demang is now a barangay of Sagada but was the area’s original settlement and remains Sagada’s cultural and traditional heart. Most of Sagada’s dap-ay (outdoor patios) are in Demang and most begnas (traditional Kankanay community celebrations) are held here. If you happen to be invited to one, bring a gift such as bread or a chicken.

To walk to Demang, turn right along the road that's just south of Lemon Pie House.