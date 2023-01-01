Bontoc Museum

At this wonderful museum, powerful black-and-white photos are interspersed with indigenous art, representing each of the region’s main tribes. You may spot Kalinga headhunter axes, gansa (gong) handles made with human jawbones, and fanitan (baskets used for carrying severed heads).

Other items include delicately etched nose flutes, snake-spine headdresses of Bontoc women, bark raincoats of the Ifugao, traditional woven loincloths worn by men from each Cordillera group, and bamboo pipes used as containers for rice-wine offerings.