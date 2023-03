On the southern edge of town (in someone’s backyard), this spooky charnel house has hundreds of skulls and bones between 500 and 1000 years old lined up on a stone ledge. It's suggested that the deceased either died during a smallpox epidemic brought by the Spanish or were entombed en mass through the years due to their low social status.

It's signed from the road. Make sure to ask permission in the green house on the left.