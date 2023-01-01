Tam-awan Village

Nine traditional Ifugao homes and two Kalinga huts were taken apart then reassembled on the side of a hill at this artists colony. Spending the night in one of these huts (single/double P500/P1000) is a rare treat. You can participate in art workshops, learn dream-catcher or bead making, and enjoy indigenous music and dance demonstrations.

The Chanum Foundation, headed by contemporary artist Ben Cabrera (‘BenCab’), developed the project in line with its mission to preserve and teach the art and culture of the Cordillera people. On clear days you can see the South China Sea, hence the name Tam-awan (‘vantage point’).

To get here, take a Quezon Hill–Tam-awan or Tam-awan–Long-Long jeepney from the corner of Kayang and Shagem Sts (P9).