This museum is a great introduction to the Igorot ('mountain people') of the Cordillera and the harmful 'savage highlander'/'cultured lowlander' divide, introduced by the Spanish. Each display focuses on an indigenous group, and you'll see spears, bolos (machetes) of Kalinga headhunters, accounts of Ibaloi mummification practices and a Kabayan mummy, and a compelling exhibition on the history of Baguio.