Ma-Cho Pagoda

The Ma-Cho is one of the most striking Chinese temples in Luzon. A loud collision of Taoism and Chinese Catholicism (think bright-red imperial Chinese decor mixed with the iconography of a Latin American church and you get the idea), the pagoda sits atop a hill just north of San Fernando.

The original image of the Virgin of Caysasay, the patron of San Fernando’s Filipino- Chinese community, is brought to the temple from Taal, Batangas, in the second week of September as part of the week-long activities in celebration of the Feast of the Virgin (a replica is on display for the rest of the year).