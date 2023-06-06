Baguio

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Baguio; Northern Luzon; Philippines

Getty Images

Overview

This is the Philippine's upland, pine-clad retreat from the heat and dust of the lowlands, albeit not a very tranquil one. Baguio (bah-gee-oh) is a university town that boasts one of the Philippines’ largest student populations (250,000) and is also a crossroads between hill tribe culture and lowland settlers. For most travelers, Baguio serves as the primary gateway to backpacker bliss up north in Sagada, Banaue and Kalinga.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • BenCab Museum

    BenCab Museum

    Baguio

    This superb museum dedicated to the life, times and work of artist Benedicto Reyes Cabrera (BenCab) is as fascinating as the man himself. The gallery is a…

  • St Louis University Museum

    St Louis University Museum

    Baguio

    This campus museum is run by Isekias 'Ike' Picpican, one of the country’s foremost authorities on the history and culture of the Cordillera people. You…

  • Camp John Hay

    Camp John Hay

    Baguio

    A Japanese internment camp for Allied prisoners of war in WWII, and then a US military rest-and-recreation facility, 246-hectare Camp John Hay has been…

  • Tam-awan Village

    Tam-awan Village

    Baguio

    Nine traditional Ifugao homes and two Kalinga huts were taken apart then reassembled on the side of a hill at this artists colony. Spending the night in…

  • Baguio Mountain Provinces Museum

    Baguio Mountain Provinces Museum

    Baguio

    This museum is a great introduction to the Igorot ('mountain people') of the Cordillera and the harmful 'savage highlander'/'cultured lowlander' divide,…

  • Lourdes Grotto

    Lourdes Grotto

    Baguio

    Established by the Spanish Jesuits in 1907, the Lourdes Grotto sits at the top of 252 steps in the hilly western part of town. From the top, there’s a…

  • Night Market

    Night Market

    Baguio

    Didn't realise Baguio was so cold? The Night Market is a great place to find a cheap used hoodie or a raincoat.

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Baguio with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Baguio