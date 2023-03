If you have a spare half-day, make the trip out to the lovely, leafy University of the Philippines Diliman campus. It has a genuine American university feel, and the 22,000-plus students fuel QC’s active nightlife. It’s a great place for a walk, bike or jog, and you’ll find pick-up football and Ultimate Frisbee games most afternoons on the central field known as Sunken Garden. It also has a decent art museum, the Vargas Museum.