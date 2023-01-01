Ayala Museum

This gleaming museum features four floors of superbly curated exhibits on Filipino culture, art and history. At the heart of the collection is a brilliant exhibit consisting of 60 dioramas that succinctly, yet effectively, trace the nation’s history, which kids will also love. The indigenous textile collection is superb, and there are some exquisite pieces of pre-Hispanic gold jewellery and objects. It closed in June 2019 for a massive renovation and was expected to reopen in 2020.

The rotating art exhibits tend to showcase Filipino masters such as Luna and Amorsolo. Guided tours (P500) of the museum are highly recommended; book in advance. Audioguides (P75) are also available. The excellent Filipino Heritage Library – separate admission fee – is on the 6th floor.