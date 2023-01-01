Metropolitan Museum of Manila

The 'Met' is a world-class gallery tracing the evolution of Filipino art from the early 20th century to the present. Virtually all great Filipino painters from the last century are represented, while the selection of contemporary and experimental art is second to none in the Philippines. The ground floor has rotating exhibitions, while the wide-ranging permanent collection is on the 2nd floor. Guided tours (P500) can be booked ahead.

There's also an incredible collection of precolonial gold ornaments and pottery in the basement, although it is currently closed indefinitely. A few of the gold armlets and necklaces weigh several kilos. The Central Bank purchased the gold at the height of the Marcos era in the '70s and '80s.