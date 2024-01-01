This attractive baroque-style church, first built in 1588, is looking in fine fettle after an overhaul in 2015. This version of the church dates from the 1860s. A greatly revered image of the Virgin Mary, called Nuestra Señora de Remedios (Our Lady of Remedies), is sited here.
Malate Church
Manila
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Manila attractions
