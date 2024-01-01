Those seeking a place of solitude, head to the leafy oasis of Paco Park near Malate, where sturdy stone walls surround a picturesque circular park. It's of historical importance too, with its quaint colonial chapel, formerly a cemetery during Spanish times and one of Rizal's favourite places; so much so that he was buried here from 1898 to 1912.
Paco Park
Manila
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.55 MILES
Guarding the entrance to the Pasig River is Intramuros' premier tourist attraction: Fort Santiago. Within the fort grounds is an oasis of lovely manicured…
1.07 MILES
The San Agustin Church was the only building left intact after the destruction of Intramuros in WWII. Built between 1587 and 1606, it is the oldest church…
8.19 MILES
This fantastic museum in Antipolo, in the hills just east of Metro Manila, showcases some of the Philippines' best contemporary artists. There are six…
3.64 MILES
As in life, so it is in death for Manila’s wealthy Chinese citizens, who are buried with every modern convenience in the huge Chinese Cemetery. It's far…
2.98 MILES
This gleaming museum features four floors of superbly curated exhibits on Filipino culture, art and history. At the heart of the collection is a brilliant…
National Museum of Anthropology
0.6 MILES
Within a resplendent neoclassical building, this superb museum houses a vast and varied collection, including the skullcap of the Philippines’ earliest…
4.91 MILES
A poignant and peaceful spot, this sprawling war cemetery on a grassy, beautifully manicured plot is the resting place of 17,206 soldiers killed in battle…
1.2 MILES
The 'Met' is a world-class gallery tracing the evolution of Filipino art from the early 20th century to the present. Virtually all great Filipino painters…
Nearby Manila attractions
1. National Museum of Natural History
0.5 MILES
As well as being an excellent, comprehensive look at the Philippines' flora, fauna, geography and geology, Manila's latest and greatest museum is an…
2. Relief Map of the Philippines
0.51 MILES
This gigantic 3D relief map of the Philippines is at the far eastern end of Rizal Park.
0.55 MILES
In the centre of Teodoro Valencia Circle in Rizal Park stands a triumphant Lapu Lapu, the 16th-century national hero famous for slaying the Portuguese…
0.55 MILES
The Lapu-Lapu Statue in Rizal Park sits in the middle of Teodoro Valencia Circle.
0.57 MILES
This gallery in the colonial Casa Tesoro mansion features regular changing shows of experimental art and installations in its 2nd-floor gallery…
6. National Museum of Anthropology
0.6 MILES
Within a resplendent neoclassical building, this superb museum houses a vast and varied collection, including the skullcap of the Philippines’ earliest…
0.61 MILES
Offering a sanctuary from the mayhem of downtown Manila, the flower-filled Manila Orchidarium is a relaxing spot, with orchids growing among water…
0.62 MILES
Still widely known as 'Luneta' (its name until the 1950s), Manila’s iconic central park is spread out over some 60 hectares of open lawns, ornamental…