A must for Imelda Marcos junkies is the Marikina Shoe Museum. There's the footwear of various Filipino luminaries on display here, but it's Imelda’s shoes people come for – about 800 pairs of them, lined up in rows behind glass cases. That’s only about 25% of the hoard left behind in Malacañang Palace by the eccentric former First Lady.

Take the LRT-2 to its last stop (Santolan) and then a ‘San Mateo’ jeepney to City Hall on central Shoe Ave, a short walk from the museum.