Quezon Memorial Circle

The heart and soul of Quezon City is this vast park at the centre of a roundabout where several major avenues merge. There's all sorts of local flavour here – playgrounds, amusement park rides, restaurants, bazaars, and couples smooching in hidden nooks. At the centre of it all rises the 36m art-deco Quezon Memorial Shrine, topped by three angels above the mausoleum of former president Manuel Quezon.

It's surrounded by dancing fountains and lit up in the colours of the Philippine flag at night. Under the shrine is a history museum (free admission) dedicated to the second Philippines president and his pivotal time in office (1935 to 1944).