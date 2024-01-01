A rotunda memorial at the busy intersection of T Morato and Timog Ave, which commemorates the 24 boy scouts who died in a plane crash in 1963.
Monument to Boy Scouts
Manila
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.16 MILES
Guarding the entrance to the Pasig River is Intramuros' premier tourist attraction: Fort Santiago. Within the fort grounds is an oasis of lovely manicured…
5.1 MILES
The San Agustin Church was the only building left intact after the destruction of Intramuros in WWII. Built between 1587 and 1606, it is the oldest church…
6.07 MILES
This fantastic museum in Antipolo, in the hills just east of Metro Manila, showcases some of the Philippines' best contemporary artists. There are six…
3.01 MILES
As in life, so it is in death for Manila’s wealthy Chinese citizens, who are buried with every modern convenience in the huge Chinese Cemetery. It's far…
5.64 MILES
This gleaming museum features four floors of superbly curated exhibits on Filipino culture, art and history. At the heart of the collection is a brilliant…
National Museum of Anthropology
4.97 MILES
Within a resplendent neoclassical building, this superb museum houses a vast and varied collection, including the skullcap of the Philippines’ earliest…
6.49 MILES
A poignant and peaceful spot, this sprawling war cemetery on a grassy, beautifully manicured plot is the resting place of 17,206 soldiers killed in battle…
5.87 MILES
The 'Met' is a world-class gallery tracing the evolution of Filipino art from the early 20th century to the present. Virtually all great Filipino painters…
Nearby Manila attractions
1. Ninoy Aquino Parks & Wildlife Center
1.26 MILES
This park and wildlife rescue centre (open 9am to 4pm Tuesday to Sunday) runs a mini-zoo where confiscated animals and injured wildlife are nursed back to…
1.4 MILES
In the middle of Quezon Memorial Circle rises this 36m towering art-deco monument topped by three angels above the mausoleum of former president Manuel…
1.49 MILES
The heart and soul of Quezon City is this vast park at the centre of a roundabout where several major avenues merge. There's all sorts of local flavour…
1.69 MILES
This is an art museum where you become the subject. It contains scores of three-dimensional murals and paintings designed to play tricks on your camera…
5. University of the Philippines Diliman
2.42 MILES
If you have a spare half-day, make the trip out to the lovely, leafy University of the Philippines Diliman campus. It has a genuine American university…
2.47 MILES
This art museum on the leafy University of Philippines Diliman campus has a mix of changing modern and experimental art shows, and a permanent collection…
2.89 MILES
Honours the 1986 'People Power' revolution that overthrew then-dictator Ferdinand Marcos.
3 MILES
If you thought Manila's Chinese Cemetery was different, you clearly haven't made it to its abutting North Cemetery. While significant for being the burial…