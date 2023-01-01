National Museum of Natural History

Manila

As well as being an excellent, comprehensive look at the Philippines' flora, fauna, geography and geology, Manila's latest and greatest museum is an architectural marvel. It occupies a century-old neoclassical icon in Rizal Park, with four levels of exhibits surrounding a giant steel 'tree of life' in the interior courtyard. With multimedia exhibits and games as well as in-depth descriptions of the Philippines' incredible biodiversity, there is plenty to keep both kids and adults entertained.

The museum opened in 2019 after a four-year project to overhaul the building, previously the headquarters of the Department of Tourism. It's popular so be prepared to line up at weekends.

Suggest an Edit