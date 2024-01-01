Relief Map of the Philippines

Manila

This gigantic 3D relief map of the Philippines is at the far eastern end of Rizal Park.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Main gate of Fort Santiago in Manila, Philippines.

    Fort Santiago

    1.05 MILES

    Guarding the entrance to the Pasig River is Intramuros' premier tourist attraction: Fort Santiago. Within the fort grounds is an oasis of lovely manicured…

  • San Agustin Church at Intramuros, Manila, Philippines.

    San Agustin Church

    0.56 MILES

    The San Agustin Church was the only building left intact after the destruction of Intramuros in WWII. Built between 1587 and 1606, it is the oldest church…

  • Artwork on display inside the Pinto Art Museum.

    Pinto Art Museum

    8.62 MILES

    This fantastic museum in Antipolo, in the hills just east of Metro Manila, showcases some of the Philippines' best contemporary artists. There are six…

  • Chinese Cemetery in Manila, Philippines.

    Chinese Cemetery

    3.41 MILES

    As in life, so it is in death for Manila’s wealthy Chinese citizens, who are buried with every modern convenience in the huge Chinese Cemetery. It's far…

  • The Ayala museum at Makati city, Metro Manila, Philippines.

    Ayala Museum

    3.48 MILES

    This gleaming museum features four floors of superbly curated exhibits on Filipino culture, art and history. At the heart of the collection is a brilliant…

  • The National museum of Anthropology, Manila, Philippines.

    National Museum of Anthropology

    0.1 MILES

    Within a resplendent neoclassical building, this superb museum houses a vast and varied collection, including the skullcap of the Philippines’ earliest…

  • Graves at Manila American Cemetery.

    Manila American Cemetery

    5.42 MILES

    A poignant and peaceful spot, this sprawling war cemetery on a grassy, beautifully manicured plot is the resting place of 17,206 soldiers killed in battle…

  • 500px Photo ID: 133312595 - Established in 1976, the Metropolitan Museum of Manila is the first Philippine art institution to offer a bilingual and pedagogical program. It is partially subsidized by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP or the Central Bank of the Philippines). In 1979 the 'Met' was incorporated into a foundation known as the Metropolitan Museum of Manila Foundation, Inc. officially changing the status of the Museum to an independent, private, nonsectarian, non-political and non-profit cultural foundation...The Museum is responsible for the conservation of some of the country's national treasures. The basement gallery showcases pre-Hispanic gold and pottery artifacts--proof of a flourishing pre-colonial Filipino society actively engaged in international trade and showcasing hallmarks of Filipino art and culture from the 8th to 13th centuries.

    Metropolitan Museum of Manila

    1.47 MILES

    The 'Met' is a world-class gallery tracing the evolution of Filipino art from the early 20th century to the present. Virtually all great Filipino painters…

Nearby Manila attractions

1. Lapu-Lapu Statue

0.08 MILES

In the centre of Teodoro Valencia Circle in Rizal Park stands a triumphant Lapu Lapu, the 16th-century national hero famous for slaying the Portuguese…

3. National Museum of Natural History

0.09 MILES

As well as being an excellent, comprehensive look at the Philippines' flora, fauna, geography and geology, Manila's latest and greatest museum is an…

5. Manila Orchidarium

0.13 MILES

Offering a sanctuary from the mayhem of downtown Manila, the flower-filled Manila Orchidarium is a relaxing spot, with orchids growing among water…

6. National Museum of Fine Arts

0.15 MILES

This proud museum contains many of the Philippines’ signature works of art, including Juan Luna’s seminal Spoliarium, a colossal painting that provides…

7. Rizal Park

0.24 MILES

Still widely known as 'Luneta' (its name until the 1950s), Manila’s iconic central park is spread out over some 60 hectares of open lawns, ornamental…

8. Chess Plaza

0.26 MILES

A shady spot in Rizal Park where regulars test each other and look for new blood with shouts to visitors of ‘Hey Joe, do you play chess?’.