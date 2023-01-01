Cultural Center of the Philippines

The centrepiece of the CCP Complex is this bombastic building designed by noted Filipino architect Leandro Locsin. Inside attractions include the country's top performing arts theatre, along with a brace of quality modern art galleries – Bulwagang Juan Luna on the 4th floor, and the smaller Bulwagang Fernando Amorsolo on the 5th floor, both with changing exhibits covering modernist and contemporary painters.

Also on the 5th floor are two small museums: the Museum of Philippine Culture and the Asian Traditional Musical Instruments Museum. Both are currently closed for renovations.