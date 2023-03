Busy Don Chino Roces Ave (Pasong Tamo) has evolved into an art district of sorts, and this hip collection of galleries, furniture shops and design labs is its shiny new showpiece. Galleries here include a branch of 1335Mabini, the Drawing Room (drawingroomgallery.com) and Art Informal (www.artinformal.com). Most places are closed on Sundays.

In the adjoining 'Alley' you'll find art dealers, cafes and even a branch of Danish designer-furniture maker Hay.