Ballestas, Paracas Reserve, Huacachina in One Day from Lima
We'll takes you to one of the most beautiful places of Peru, sete ride called "Tour of the South". You'll have the opportunity to walk two beautiful reserves full of life, adventure and taste and the Paracas Reserve where we will visit the Ballesta Islands and for 2-hour at sea we see lots of marine life such as seals, penguins and a variety of seabirds. After visiting this beautiful reservation continue with the trip to go to the reserve Hucachina. Here we will take a car "Buggies" and we will go into the dunes to also make the famous sand-boarding. Take bigger dunes at high speed we'll drop by the biggest dunes of America! At the end of this tour we go to the vineyards of Ica where we can try Pisco and wines made so artesal and typical for over 100 years. We have designed this tour this way because it is the best way to meet these nature reserves. Our service is customized and will use our private vehicles not public buses to ensures that the ride is safe and comfortable and you can return to Lima between 6 to 7 pm. This tour is not private. The boats have a capacity of 40 people and in the dunes we will take private vehicles with the exception of holidays, in which we will tour the dunes with other people.
Huacachina Sand Buggy and Sand Boarding Experience
Welcome to the quaint, quiet and cute oasis of Huacachina with its tranquil lagoon and backdrop of amazing sand dunes anywhere you turn to look. Get ready to cruise to the tops of 500-meter (1,640-foot) high sand dunes and go rocketing down the slopes in the sand buggy. A roller coaster ride of 360's, sharp turns and steep hills will get your adrenaline pumping before you take your first shot at sand boarding. Strap yourself in tightly, throw your hands in the air and scream away as you are carried over sand dunes in the middle of the expansive desert. You will have the opportunity to sandboard on 3-4 different dunes so you can try your luck. You will take thrilling rides on a basic sandboard by laying face first on the board and letting yourself fly down the dune to see how far (and fast) you can go. Cheer on your mates and don't let anyone shy away from this unforgettable experience. Lastly, you will admire the breathtaking sunset over the vast desert landscape and have the chance to take photos in the golden twilight before racing back to Huacachina. (Experienced sand-boarders can choose to upgrade to a professional sand-board with boots and bindings for an extra cost of $5 USD paid locally. Upgrades are subject to availability. To reserve, please contact us in advance with your shoe size. On the day of the tour, you will need to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to departure for your fitting. For beginners the laying down option is recommend because it is much easier and lots of fun).
Sandboarding Experience in Ica
2:00pm: Testing equipment and presentation of our staff.3:00pm: Meeting in our school to start with the program.3:15pm: Training around the Oasis Huacachina (small dunes to test and feel the different with the snow).4:15pm: Our buggy lift come to pick up us and go to the best and highest dunes in the desert.6:15pm: We back to the school to share pictures and videos.Our tour includes boards and boots same professional snowboarding. Professional Instructor accredited by International Sand School.Ride in the desert with buggies. Professional Sand-boarding or Sand-skiing lessons for amateur and advanced.Pictures and videos by instructors (Team Sand School)Our recommendations: Arrive early to Ica. When you arrive to Ica city, take a taxi to Oasis Huacachina (10 minuts). Wear sun cream. Covering their cameras with a plastic bag to keep out the sand. Wear light clothes (shorts or fresh pants, T-shirts and small jacket). It gets cold and windy from 5:30pm. Bring mosquito repellent, sunglasses and sandals.
Ballestas Islands, Paracas Reserve, Ica Dunes Private Tour
Wake up early and start the tour at 4:30am and travel south of Lima in the company of our driver and tour guide that will be with you at your service. We offer an exclusive service with snacks and free drinks on board. Since this is a private tour, you can request as many stops as you want for taking pictures and stretching your legs. You will arrive to Paracas at 7:30am and will immediately board the boat that will take us to the Ballestas Islands. Enjoy your visit to these rocky islands rich in marine fauna with animals such as the blue-footed booby, guanay guano bird, Humboldt penguins and seals such as the sea-lions and fur seals. On your way back to Paracas, do not miss the Candelabro geoglyph, believed to be used as a navigational guide and part of the Nazca culture. Discover the best of Ica in a city tour by the main square: the Helena Chocolate Factory where you can try the famous "tejas" and the church of the Lord of Luren which was partially destroyed in the earthquake of 2007. Taste and buy the best wines and piscos (Official Peruvian drink) with all their varieties in a typical local winery and enjoy a wonderful lunch with a chicha morada (purple corn drink - non alcoholic).Finally, get amazed with the nature of the Oasis of Huacachina. Perfect place for buggy rides and sandboarding experiences on the sand dunes of Ica. Free time to take pictures and to enjoy a view of the sunset in the middle of the desert. Definitely, a must-see destination in Ica and the south area of Lima. You will return at approximately 8pm.
Private Tour: Nazca Lines and Huacachina Day Trip
Early in the morning, meet your private driver and guide at your hotel in Lima and board a private van to head to Ica. Upon arrival in Ica, you will be transferred to the Ica Airport to catch your 1.10-hour flight over the impressive Nazca Lines. A series of ancient geoglyphs in the desert made by the Nazca culture (approximately 400 – 650AD), the reason and purpose of their creation remains a mystery up until today. During the flight, you will be able to see figures such as the monkey, hummingbird, tree, parrot, astronaut, dog, condor among others. After your flight and seeing these lines, you will enjoy a private tour of the desert oasis Huacachina. A paradise for adrenaline junkies or landscape lovers, this beautiful oasis is surrounded by pristine sand dunes. If you are the adventurous kind, you could experience the dunes and sand-boarding on an unforgettably wild sand buggy adventure (optional, not included). Enjoy a great lunch after this visit and then board the van back to Lima. Upon arrival to Lima, you will be transferred you to your hotel.
Private Tour to Huacachina from Paracas
You will be picked up from your hotel in Paracas in private vehicle to drive towards to Ica city (1 hour drive). On this traditional tour to Huacachina, you will visit the best of this beautiful city, such as the traditional vineyards where you will have the opportunity to taste one of the traditional wine and the famous PISCO the national drink of Peru. At the bodegas you will learn more about the history and the process of Pisco. Later on you will visit the Cathedral of Senor de Luren, Main Square of Ica and the Regional Museum, an interesting building that houses the remains of the ancient cultures that developed on the southern coast such Paracas, Nazca, Chincha, Wari and others Inca culture. Afterwards we will drive southwest towards to Huacachina Oasis, a beautiful lagoon surrounded by palm tree and huge sand dunes with spectacular view of Ica Valley and desert. Here you will be able to climb the sand dunes and enjoy one of the ultimate tours in the desert, the famous dune buggy tours. You will then return to your hotel in Paracas. End of the service.