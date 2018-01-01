Huacachina Sand Buggy and Sand Boarding Experience

Welcome to the quaint, quiet and cute oasis of Huacachina with its tranquil lagoon and backdrop of amazing sand dunes anywhere you turn to look. Get ready to cruise to the tops of 500-meter (1,640-foot) high sand dunes and go rocketing down the slopes in the sand buggy. A roller coaster ride of 360's, sharp turns and steep hills will get your adrenaline pumping before you take your first shot at sand boarding. Strap yourself in tightly, throw your hands in the air and scream away as you are carried over sand dunes in the middle of the expansive desert. You will have the opportunity to sandboard on 3-4 different dunes so you can try your luck. You will take thrilling rides on a basic sandboard by laying face first on the board and letting yourself fly down the dune to see how far (and fast) you can go. Cheer on your mates and don't let anyone shy away from this unforgettable experience. Lastly, you will admire the breathtaking sunset over the vast desert landscape and have the chance to take photos in the golden twilight before racing back to Huacachina. (Experienced sand-boarders can choose to upgrade to a professional sand-board with boots and bindings for an extra cost of $5 USD paid locally. Upgrades are subject to availability. To reserve, please contact us in advance with your shoe size. On the day of the tour, you will need to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to departure for your fitting. For beginners the laying down option is recommend because it is much easier and lots of fun).