On the periphery of Burqi’in, the Greek Orthodox Church of St George is built on the site where Jesus is said to have healed 10 lepers. Believed to be one of the world's oldest surviving churches (dating to the 4th or 5th century CE), it is built around the cave where the lepers were living when Jesus passed through the village.

Service taxis (3NIS) go here from a station about 300m west of the Masjid Jenin, close to Cinema Guesthouse.

In the courtyard are several shafts that lead to a cave beneath the church where persecuted Christians would hide in Roman times. Ask staff to unlock the hatch and let you descend the ladder and have a nose around.