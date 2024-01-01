Up the hill from the ancient Beit Alfa Synagogue, deep inside Kibbutz Heftzibah, is something unexpected: a lovely little Shinto-style Japanese garden with a serene koi pond, built by members of the Makoya, a Japanese Christian movement whose members have been studying Hebrew at the kibbutz since 1962. For a one-hour tour of this private garden, call Na'ama.
