Japanese Garden

Lower Galilee

Up the hill from the ancient Beit Alfa Synagogue, deep inside Kibbutz Heftzibah, is something unexpected: a lovely little Shinto-style Japanese garden with a serene koi pond, built by members of the Makoya, a Japanese Christian movement whose members have been studying Hebrew at the kibbutz since 1962. For a one-hour tour of this private garden, call Na'ama.

    Basilica of the Annunciation

    14.89 MILES

    Dominating the Old City’s skyline is the lantern-topped cupola of this Franciscan-run Roman Catholic basilica, an audacious modernist structure that’s…

  • Ruins of amphitheater in the ancient Roman city. Bet She'an National Park, Israel 165513272 semicircular, stone, ruins, theater, travel, row, past, archeology, destroyed, engineering, column, layers, culture, middle, history, east, old, roman, open, level, israel, building, technology, circular, spectators, bet, area, time, place, architecture, city, arena, seating, tribune, tourism, art, antique, amphitheater, mediterranean, ancient, scene, style, sliced, structure, exterior, pavement, performance, national park, beit, shean

    Beit She’an National Park

    4.46 MILES

    Beit She’an’s extraordinary Roman ruins are the best place in Israel to get a sense of what it was like to live, work and shop in the Roman Empire…

  • Magnificent monastery surrounded by columns and slender tall palms and cypresses. The Church of the Beatitudes is a Catholic church of the Italian Franciscan convent on the Mount of Beatitudes. ; Shutterstock ID 2170188309; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 2170188309

    Mount of the Beatitudes

    26.31 MILES

    Since at least the 4th century, this landscaped hillside is believed to be where Jesus delivered his Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5–7), whose opening…

  • GINOSAR, ISRAEL, SEPTEMBER 15, 2018: An ancient wooden boat found in Ginosar, Israel; Shutterstock ID 1323755573; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 1323755573

    Ancient Galilee Boat

    23.41 MILES

    In 1986, when the level of the Sea of Galilee was particularly low, a local fisherman made an extraordinary discovery: the remains of a wooden boat later…

  • The Cave of the Coffins facade, Bet She'arim National Park, Israel.

    Beit She’arim National Park

    21.67 MILES

    Nestled between Mt Carmel and Lower Galilee, spellbinding Beit She’arim is pitted with ancient catacombs, many of which you can enter. In the 2nd century…

  • Built on top of the mountain, Ajloun Castle is a fine example of Islamic military architecture, marking it an important strategic link in the defensive chain against the Crusaders.

    Ajloun Castle

    21.96 MILES

    This historic castle was built atop Mt ‘Auf (1250m) between 1184 and 1188 by one of Saladin’s generals, ‘Izz ad Din Usama bin Munqidh (who was also…

  • An ancient Roman era main street in Tzipori National Park.

    Tzipori National Park

    18.2 MILES

    In ancient times, Tzipori was a prosperous and well-endowed city with stone-paved roadways (you can still see the ruts left by Roman wagons), a…

  • The Hecht Museum, located on the grounds of the University of Haifa.

    Hecht Museum

    29.26 MILES

    This university campus museum showcases engrossing archaeological finds such as well-restored mosaics and troves of ancient coins, but the pièce de…

