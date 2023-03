UK-born Frances and her Moroccan-born husband David have turned a wine-making hobby into a micro-winery that produces just 2100 bottles a year. You can sample their prize-winning wines – made from grapes harvested by hand at dawn and in the crusher by 7am – on their lovely back patio, all the while enjoying splendid views of the Jezreel Valley. Call ahead to arrange a 45-minute tour or a cheese-and-wine spread (45NIS).