Located 2km beyond Buqi’in, this olive-oil factory practises fair-trade policy with its farmers. A tour of the factory includes a tasting, and if you want to get to know the olive farmers, they can set you up with a homestay. A good time to visit is the first Friday of November, when the factory holds its annual harvest festival.

It is best to call or email to let them know you are coming, especially for homestays.