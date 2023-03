Almost as remarkable for its modernist building (inaugurated in 1948, with additions from the 1950s) as its outstanding art collection (mainly by Israeli and Jewish artists), this pioneering museum puts on highly regarded temporary exhibits (explanatory sheets available in English) in its 14 halls. Also has a permanent exhibition of Judaica. By car, take Rte 71 to Kibbutz Ein Harod Meuchad and follow the signs to ‘Museums’.