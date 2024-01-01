Known for its reds (merlot, cabernet sauvignon, shiraz) and whites (chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, roussanne and gewurtztraminer), this well-regarded winery produces about two million bottles a year. Wines made from tannat and marcelin grapes were first marketed in 2017. Offers free tastings, sales and, for groups of 10 or more, tours.
Tabor Winery
Lower Galilee
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.25 MILES
These formal gardens flowing down 19 steep terraces to a resplendent domed shrine – the final resting place of the prophet-herald of the Baha’i faith –…
7.73 MILES
Dominating the Old City’s skyline is the lantern-topped cupola of this Franciscan-run Roman Catholic basilica, an audacious modernist structure that’s…
13.46 MILES
Beit She’an’s extraordinary Roman ruins are the best place in Israel to get a sense of what it was like to live, work and shop in the Roman Empire…
15.31 MILES
Since at least the 4th century, this landscaped hillside is believed to be where Jesus delivered his Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5–7), whose opening…
12.24 MILES
In 1986, when the level of the Sea of Galilee was particularly low, a local fisherman made an extraordinary discovery: the remains of a wooden boat later…
17.5 MILES
Nestled between Mt Carmel and Lower Galilee, spellbinding Beit She’arim is pitted with ancient catacombs, many of which you can enter. In the 2nd century…
23.62 MILES
Both casual strollers and experienced hikers – especially those who aren’t averse to getting wet – will find plenty to engage and challenge them in…
9.5 MILES
In ancient times, Tzipori was a prosperous and well-endowed city with stone-paved roadways (you can still see the ruts left by Roman wagons), a…
Nearby Lower Galilee attractions
1. Franciscan Monastery & Church
2.13 MILES
An avenue of cypresses leads through this Catholic compound to a monastery, home to three Franciscan friars (helped by lay volunteers from Italy), a small…
2.55 MILES
Housed in a complex of century-old basalt houses, this museum offers a fascinating peek at the local Circassian community and their daily life during…
3. Cana Catholic Wedding Church
6.71 MILES
This green-domed Franciscan church, built in the late 1800s, stands on the site where Catholics believe Jesus performed the wedding miracle. An ancient…
4. Cana Greek Orthodox Wedding Church & Monastery
6.78 MILES
This richly decorated, late-19th-century church – topped by a round tower and a brown dome – shelters two ancient jars believed to have been used…
7.51 MILES
When Elias Shama and his Belgian-born wife Martina set about renovating their shop in 1993, they uncovered a network of 2000-year-old clay pipes almost…
6. Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation
7.55 MILES
According to Greek Orthodox tradition, the Annunciation took place while Mary was fetching water from the spring situated directly under this richly…
7.61 MILES
Built in 1904 as a Russian pilgrims hostel, this imposing structure now houses a police station.
7.64 MILES
Under the compound of the Greek Orthodox Bishopric, this network of caves is named after 40 monks believed to have been martyred here by the Romans in the…