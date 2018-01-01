Welcome to Peleliu

If you'd like to temporarily escape the relative hustle and bustle of the capital, the small coral island of Peleliu, in the south of the archipelago, offers a tranquil option. There's only one village – Klouklubed – and often it will seem like you've got the entire island all to yourself. Everything remains small and personable; there are no big resorts, just a handful of family-run establishments. It's hard to imagine that Peleliu was the site of one the bloodiest WWII battles in the Pacific theatre. Today, the US and Japanese war relics scattered across the island are Peleliu's major attractions, along with a few good beaches. Some of Palau's most famous dive sites also lie just offshore.