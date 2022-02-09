Beyond Mutrah, the headland close to Muscat shatters into a series of khors (inlets) and bandars (natural harbours), the most extensive of which is Bandar…
Northern Coast
Oman's northern coast showcases a couple of the nation's beauty spots, including a set of lagoons referred to locally as Bandar Jissah (home to attractive resorts) and Bandar Khayran (a popular anchorage for boat trips from Muscat). The coast itself assumes something of a split personality in this region: south of Muscat (around Al Seifa and Qurayat) the sea is often rough, with high waves pounding against rocky coves that hint at the high drama of the Indian Ocean, while west of Muscat, near the typical Omani town of Seeb, the waters share the more limpid characteristics of the Gulf as they flood gently across limitless stretches of shell-studded sands.
Inland, the desert heat bakes the scenic village of Mazara, the location of Oman's only permanent reservoir. Offering retreats from the city, scenic landscapes, water sports and cultural insights, the attractions of the region are easily accessible as day trips from Muscat.
Explore Northern Coast
Beyond Mutrah, the headland close to Muscat shatters into a series of khors (inlets) and bandars (natural harbours), the most extensive of which is Bandar…
Looming over the village of Mazara and holding back a permanent body of water, the enormous Wadi Dayqah dam is the largest in Oman. A road winds up to the…
This 2km corniche, to the west of Seeb, has a landscaped area for walking, enjoying sea views, sniffing drying sardines and watching the fishermen mending…
Between the main road and the sea, this traditional souq is housed under some makeshift awnings in a sandy-coloured complex of buildings just off the…
Occupying a breezy spot on the edge of the Jebel Seifa complex, independent of the neighbouring hotel, this stylish beach club boasts a palm-shaded…
One place to get a feel for local Omani culture is on the main one-way road that runs in an ellipse through the heart of Seeb. Wadi Bahayis St is flanked…
Yiti boasts a beautiful, sandy beach surrounded by craggy mountain scenery that makes an attractive spot for a swim or picnic. The beach is at the end of…
For a taste of a typical Omani wadi within an afternoon’s drive of Muscat, look no further than Wadi Mayh. With towering limestone cliffs forming a canyon…
High above the coast, in the wrinkled folds of the Eastern Hajar Mountains, a combination of spring and rain water collects in deep pools along the length…
