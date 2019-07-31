You may have not come to Norway for the beaches, but plenty of Norwegians are drawn to the south coast by the lure of a paddle and a punt around its picturesque islands and skerries. The towns along the coast are almost all gorgeous, with town centres and harbourfront areas of whitewashed wooden cottages, and cafes, bars and restaurants all geared to seasonal holidaymakers. That it's appealing is never in doubt, and it's a wonderful way to experience Norwegian life at an even more gentle and relaxed pace than usual.