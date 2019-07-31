The Coast

You may have not come to Norway for the beaches, but plenty of Norwegians are drawn to the south coast by the lure of a paddle and a punt around its picturesque islands and skerries. The towns along the coast are almost all gorgeous, with town centres and harbourfront areas of whitewashed wooden cottages, and cafes, bars and restaurants all geared to seasonal holidaymakers. That it's appealing is never in doubt, and it's a wonderful way to experience Norwegian life at an even more gentle and relaxed pace than usual.

Explore The Coast

  • E

    Egersund Fayancemuseum

    A walkable 1.5km northeast of Egersund centre, this well-designed museum (squirrelled away in an unprepossessing shopping centre), houses the wares of…

  • I

    Ibsenhuset Museum

    Norway's favourite playwright, Henrik Ibsen, washed up in Grimstad in January 1844. The house where he worked as a pharmacist's apprentice, and where he…

  • S

    Sørlandets Kunstmuseum

    This exceptional regional art museum focuses on both fine and craft-based practices, and the collection includes some particularly strong contemporary…

  • B

    Bomuldsfabriken Kunsthall

    This highly regarded contemporary art gallery is a 15-minute walk from the town centre on the northern reaches of Arendal. One of the largest contemporary…

  • Kaupang

    Kaupang, 5km east of Larvik, was a former Viking town built around AD 800 and occupied until 960. It is believed that up to 1000 people once lived here…

  • K

    Kristiansand Dyrepark

    Off the E18, 10km east of Kristiansand, Dyrepark is probably the favourite holiday destination for Norwegian kids. The former zoo is several parks rolled…

  • M

    Mølen

    The Mølen promontory, around 20 minutes' drive west of Stavern, is Norway's largest beach of rolling stones, and an austere and rather impressive sight…

  • L

    Lindesnes Fyr

    Rising above the cape is the evocative Lindesnes Fyr, a classic lighthouse. In two of the buildings you'll pass as you climb to the cape, there are…

  • C

    Christiansholm Fortress

    Strandpromenaden's hulking centrepiece is the distinctive Christiansholm Fortress. Built by royal decree between 1662 and 1672 to keep watch over the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Coast.

  • See

    Egersund Fayancemuseum

    A walkable 1.5km northeast of Egersund centre, this well-designed museum (squirrelled away in an unprepossessing shopping centre), houses the wares of…

  • See

    Ibsenhuset Museum

    Norway's favourite playwright, Henrik Ibsen, washed up in Grimstad in January 1844. The house where he worked as a pharmacist's apprentice, and where he…

  • See

    Sørlandets Kunstmuseum

    This exceptional regional art museum focuses on both fine and craft-based practices, and the collection includes some particularly strong contemporary…

  • See

    Bomuldsfabriken Kunsthall

    This highly regarded contemporary art gallery is a 15-minute walk from the town centre on the northern reaches of Arendal. One of the largest contemporary…

  • See

    Kaupang

    Kaupang, 5km east of Larvik, was a former Viking town built around AD 800 and occupied until 960. It is believed that up to 1000 people once lived here…

  • See

    Kristiansand Dyrepark

    Off the E18, 10km east of Kristiansand, Dyrepark is probably the favourite holiday destination for Norwegian kids. The former zoo is several parks rolled…

  • See

    Mølen

    The Mølen promontory, around 20 minutes' drive west of Stavern, is Norway's largest beach of rolling stones, and an austere and rather impressive sight…

  • See

    Lindesnes Fyr

    Rising above the cape is the evocative Lindesnes Fyr, a classic lighthouse. In two of the buildings you'll pass as you climb to the cape, there are…

  • See

    Christiansholm Fortress

    Strandpromenaden's hulking centrepiece is the distinctive Christiansholm Fortress. Built by royal decree between 1662 and 1672 to keep watch over the…