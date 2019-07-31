The city's east side is one of contrast. The original site of Oslo, it's long been a solidly working-class neighbourhood, though in the last decade or so it has been transformed by both a large immigrant population and a continuing wave of gentrification. Today Sofienberg is a quiet, green residential neighbourhood; Grønland and Tøyen, with their bars and smart bistros, are touted as the new Grünerløkka. They do, however, remain gritty in parts. Which is just the way the 'Tøyen baby' crew of restaurateurs and sommeliers like it.