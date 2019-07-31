Opened to much controversy in 2013, Ekebergparken cemented Oslo's reputation as a contemporary-art capital and, in particular, one devoted to sculpture. A…
Sofienberg, Grønland & Tøyen
The city's east side is one of contrast. The original site of Oslo, it's long been a solidly working-class neighbourhood, though in the last decade or so it has been transformed by both a large immigrant population and a continuing wave of gentrification. Today Sofienberg is a quiet, green residential neighbourhood; Grønland and Tøyen, with their bars and smart bistros, are touted as the new Grünerløkka. They do, however, remain gritty in parts. Which is just the way the 'Tøyen baby' crew of restaurateurs and sommeliers like it.
Explore Sofienberg, Grønland & Tøyen
Opened to much controversy in 2013, Ekebergparken cemented Oslo's reputation as a contemporary-art capital and, in particular, one devoted to sculpture. A…
This monographic museum dedicated to Norway's greatest artist, Edvard Munch (1863–1944), houses the largest collection of his work in the world: some 28…
Under the trees of Oslo's Botanical Garden, the university's serious-looking Natural History Museum comprises two different collections: the Zoological…
Oslo's 6.5-hectare Botanical Garden – the oldest in Norway – has a beautiful woody arboretum, a sublime scent garden, a mini-mountain landscape and a…
Stian Eide Kluge and Steffen Håndlykken began this artist-run space in a former timberyard in 2010 and it's one of the city's most respected and enduring…
Part gallery, part office, part library and part performance space, nyMusikk hosts a program of sound-focused art shows, performances and festivals. Even…
This once-working-class neighbourhood retains a unique village-like atmosphere with pretty painted wooden buildings. It's a lovely place for a stroll,…
