Austvågøy

Many visitors make their acquaintance with Lofoten on Austvågøy, the northernmost island in the archipelago. It's a pretty place with some fascinating attractions, but it's more appealing as a gateway to the archipelago than as a destination in its own right.

Explore Austvågøy

  • F

    Foto Galleri

    Stunning photos of the Lofoten Islands in all their brooding glory, most of them for sale, are the work of photographer Anders Finsland. It's worth…

  • M

    Magic Ice

    Housed appropriately in what was once a fish-freezing plant, this is the ultimate place to chill out (perhaps with something to warm the spirit). The 500…

  • L

    Lofoten Glass

    Given the view, it's little wonder owner Cathinka Mæhlum was inspired to set up a workshop and gallery beside Kabelvåg's pretty harbour. Drop in to admire…

  • E

    Engelskmannsbrygga

    Here at 'Englishman's Wharf' is the open studio and gallery of three talented local artists: potter Cecilie Haaland, wildlife photographer and guide John…

  • K

    Kaviar Factory

    This fabulous art gallery inhabits an arresting, restored 1950s factory with a changing cast of cutting-edge temporary art exhibitions. The design shop at…

  • L

    Lofoten Aquarium

    If you want to learn all about the deep, cold waters that surround Lofoten, then this aquarium is a good place to start. There are various exhibits…

  • L

    Lofotmuseet

    The islands' major folk museum is on the site of what can be considered the first town in the polar region, where traces of the original rorbuer (fisher's…

  • G

    Galleri Dagfinn Bakke

    One of Svolvær's more interesting little private galleries, this place showcases works by local artist Dagfinn Bakke, in which the distinctive light and…

  • V

    Vågan Kirke

    Built in 1898 and Norway's second-largest wooden church, Vågan rises above the E10 just north of Kabelvåg. Built to minister to the influx of seasonal…

