Stunning photos of the Lofoten Islands in all their brooding glory, most of them for sale, are the work of photographer Anders Finsland. It's worth…
Austvågøy
Many visitors make their acquaintance with Lofoten on Austvågøy, the northernmost island in the archipelago. It's a pretty place with some fascinating attractions, but it's more appealing as a gateway to the archipelago than as a destination in its own right.
Explore Austvågøy
- FFoto Galleri
Stunning photos of the Lofoten Islands in all their brooding glory, most of them for sale, are the work of photographer Anders Finsland. It's worth…
- MMagic Ice
Housed appropriately in what was once a fish-freezing plant, this is the ultimate place to chill out (perhaps with something to warm the spirit). The 500…
- LLofoten Glass
Given the view, it's little wonder owner Cathinka Mæhlum was inspired to set up a workshop and gallery beside Kabelvåg's pretty harbour. Drop in to admire…
- EEngelskmannsbrygga
Here at 'Englishman's Wharf' is the open studio and gallery of three talented local artists: potter Cecilie Haaland, wildlife photographer and guide John…
- KKaviar Factory
This fabulous art gallery inhabits an arresting, restored 1950s factory with a changing cast of cutting-edge temporary art exhibitions. The design shop at…
- LLofoten Aquarium
If you want to learn all about the deep, cold waters that surround Lofoten, then this aquarium is a good place to start. There are various exhibits…
- LLofotmuseet
The islands' major folk museum is on the site of what can be considered the first town in the polar region, where traces of the original rorbuer (fisher's…
- GGalleri Dagfinn Bakke
One of Svolvær's more interesting little private galleries, this place showcases works by local artist Dagfinn Bakke, in which the distinctive light and…
- VVågan Kirke
Built in 1898 and Norway's second-largest wooden church, Vågan rises above the E10 just north of Kabelvåg. Built to minister to the influx of seasonal…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Austvågøy.
See
Foto Galleri
Stunning photos of the Lofoten Islands in all their brooding glory, most of them for sale, are the work of photographer Anders Finsland. It's worth…
See
Magic Ice
Housed appropriately in what was once a fish-freezing plant, this is the ultimate place to chill out (perhaps with something to warm the spirit). The 500…
See
Lofoten Glass
Given the view, it's little wonder owner Cathinka Mæhlum was inspired to set up a workshop and gallery beside Kabelvåg's pretty harbour. Drop in to admire…
See
Engelskmannsbrygga
Here at 'Englishman's Wharf' is the open studio and gallery of three talented local artists: potter Cecilie Haaland, wildlife photographer and guide John…
See
Kaviar Factory
This fabulous art gallery inhabits an arresting, restored 1950s factory with a changing cast of cutting-edge temporary art exhibitions. The design shop at…
See
Lofoten Aquarium
If you want to learn all about the deep, cold waters that surround Lofoten, then this aquarium is a good place to start. There are various exhibits…
See
Lofotmuseet
The islands' major folk museum is on the site of what can be considered the first town in the polar region, where traces of the original rorbuer (fisher's…
See
Galleri Dagfinn Bakke
One of Svolvær's more interesting little private galleries, this place showcases works by local artist Dagfinn Bakke, in which the distinctive light and…
See
Vågan Kirke
Built in 1898 and Norway's second-largest wooden church, Vågan rises above the E10 just north of Kabelvåg. Built to minister to the influx of seasonal…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Austvågøy
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.