Templo Parroquial de San Rafael Arcángel

Beginning in 1955, the revered Father Odorico D’Andrea turned this antiquated cathedral into a labor of divine love. It’s impeccably restored, with a soaring interior flooded with light streaming through stained-glass skylights that illuminate its altar and a series of murals, which were painted by Austrian artist Juan Fuchs Holl in 1967 and 1968. Controversially, the first mural on the left as you enter the church portrays the temptation of Christ by a devil who looks uncannily like Daniel Ortega.