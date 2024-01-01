The first settlement to cater to tourists, Cebollal remains the most popular. You can stay with one of many families or in more comfortable cabañas and enjoy miles of trails that reach up to 1400m, with pockets of cloud forest that draw colorful quetzals to the canopy in May and June.
Cebollal
Northern Highlands
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
