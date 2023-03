Somoto's 'other' natural reserve, around 15km to the southwest of town, is rarely visited but has a hiking trail and is a popular spot for horseback-riding tours. The nature here is unspoiled and you are pretty much guaranteed not to bump into any other hikers during your visit. Private guide Osman Mendoza, who's based in Somoto, runs multiday adventures into the reserve. Alternatively, Somoto Canyon Tours can also organize visits.