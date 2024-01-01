This wonderfully understated adobe church fronting the shady Parque Central was constructed in 1661, making it one of the oldest places of worship in Nicaragua.
Iglesia Santiago
Northern Highlands
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Monumento Nacional Cañon de Somoto
5.42 MILES
The Coco (or Wangki), Central America’s longest river, runs all the way to the Caribbean, but its first impression may be its most spectacular. Gushing…
20.64 MILES
Nicaragua's highest peak, Cerro Mogotón (2107m) towers over the coffee fields of Nueva Segovia, close to the Honduran border. Once off-limits due to land…
21.43 MILES
The jewel of Ciudad Antigua is the sensational Santuario de los Milagros, with its gorgeous brick arches and enormous wooden doors. Check out the Christ…
28.85 MILES
A small layered waterfall feeds this lovely, round swimming hole enclosed by rock walls. The water flows from a local spring, so it's clean, and unlike…
26.1 MILES
This lookout point near Coyolito is perched at 1100m in the dry zone and offers fine views down the valley.
25.34 MILES
The lowest settlement in Miraflor, Coyolito is also the warmest and closest to Estelí. It offers magnificent views, especially from the Mirador La Meseta,…
23.84 MILES
This friendly community is surrounded by coffee farms managed by three working cooperatives. Sontule families once worked for just four prominent…
Reserva Natural Tepesomoto-Pataste
6.37 MILES
Somoto's 'other' natural reserve, around 15km to the southwest of town, is rarely visited but has a hiking trail and is a popular spot for horseback…
