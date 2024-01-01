Iglesia Santiago

Northern Highlands

LoginSave

This wonderfully understated adobe church fronting the shady Parque Central was constructed in 1661, making it one of the oldest places of worship in Nicaragua.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Somoto Canyon, Nicaragua. Man in the distance sitting in a stone contemplating the peaceful stream of water flowing through the rock mountains. Beautiful dry summer natural scenery.; Monumento Nacional Cañon de Somoto Shutterstock ID 1822814987; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Monumento Nacional Cañon de Somoto

    5.42 MILES

    The Coco (or Wangki), Central America’s longest river, runs all the way to the Caribbean, but its first impression may be its most spectacular. Gushing…

  • Cerro Mogotón

    Cerro Mogotón

    20.64 MILES

    Nicaragua's highest peak, Cerro Mogotón (2107m) towers over the coffee fields of Nueva Segovia, close to the Honduran border. Once off-limits due to land…

  • Santuario de los Milagros

    Santuario de los Milagros

    21.43 MILES

    The jewel of Ciudad Antigua is the sensational Santuario de los Milagros, with its gorgeous brick arches and enormous wooden doors. Check out the Christ…

  • Pozo La Pila

    Pozo La Pila

    28.85 MILES

    A small layered waterfall feeds this lovely, round swimming hole enclosed by rock walls. The water flows from a local spring, so it's clean, and unlike…

  • Mirador La Meseta

    Mirador La Meseta

    26.1 MILES

    This lookout point near Coyolito is perched at 1100m in the dry zone and offers fine views down the valley.

  • Coyolito

    Coyolito

    25.34 MILES

    The lowest settlement in Miraflor, Coyolito is also the warmest and closest to Estelí. It offers magnificent views, especially from the Mirador La Meseta,…

  • Sontule

    Sontule

    23.84 MILES

    This friendly community is surrounded by coffee farms managed by three working cooperatives. Sontule families once worked for just four prominent…

  • Reserva Natural Tepesomoto-Pataste

    Reserva Natural Tepesomoto-Pataste

    6.37 MILES

    Somoto's 'other' natural reserve, around 15km to the southwest of town, is rarely visited but has a hiking trail and is a popular spot for horseback…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Highlands attractions

1. Monumento Nacional Cañon de Somoto

5.42 MILES

The Coco (or Wangki), Central America’s longest river, runs all the way to the Caribbean, but its first impression may be its most spectacular. Gushing…

2. Reserva Natural Tepesomoto-Pataste

6.37 MILES

Somoto's 'other' natural reserve, around 15km to the southwest of town, is rarely visited but has a hiking trail and is a popular spot for horseback…

3. Monumento a San Francisco

12.19 MILES

This simple monument is a popular teenage hangout at night, but also remains a vessel for many an abuelita’s (grandmother’s) humble prayers. The views…

4. Parque Central

12.51 MILES

The undisputed star of the town center is Nicaragua’s finest Parque Central. Former mayor Fausto Sánchez was a botanist, and he planted hundreds of…

5. Templo Parroquial de Ocotal

12.53 MILES

With mossy columns, twin bell towers (although one was actually built in 2003) and a faded, chipped facade, the baroque-neoclassical Templo Parroquial de…

6. Mirador

14.91 MILES

This faux control tower lookout at the Parque El Avion offers fantastic views of the town, its tiled roofs and palm trees jutting out of a canopy of green…

7. Parque El Avion

14.92 MILES

Condega’s most unique attraction is the riveted twin-engine bomber used by the FAN (Nicaraguan Air Force) to bomb the region. It was shot down on April 7,…