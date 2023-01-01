This friendly community is surrounded by coffee farms managed by three working cooperatives. Sontule families once worked for just four prominent landowners, who owned Miraflor and compensated their workforce only with room and board. When the Sandinistas took power and nationalized the land, it was the women of Sontule who started Miraflor’s first farming collective. Stay here and you can learn all about it, join in the coffee harvest, or hike or horseback-ride up to cloud forests.

The community has English-speaking guides and a birdwatching specialist.