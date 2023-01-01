Santuario Cerro Tepeyac

Climb the steep staircase that disappears into the trees at the northern end of town to find the final resting place of Father Odorico D'Andrea, set at this hillside church modeled after the Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico. You can pay your respects to the popular priest at his tomb to the left of the main altar.

Next to the church there is a small museum displaying clothing and furniture used by the priest, in addition to the coffin in which he was originally buried before being exhumed in 2006, when it was 'discovered' that his body had not corrupted in anyway since his burial in 1990.