The lowest settlement in Miraflor, Coyolito is also the warmest and closest to Estelí. It offers magnificent views, especially from the Mirador La Meseta, and access to several waterfalls that range from trickling to thundering depending upon the season, such as Las Tres Cascadas, a series of cascades and swimming holes. Another is La Chorrera, a 65m-high waterfall once used as an execution site by Somoza's troops; it sometimes dries up completely and is only worth visiting after prolonged rains.

There’s also brilliant birdwatching in the forest that lines the river here.