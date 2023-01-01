Galería de Héroes y Mártires

Be sure to stop by this moving gallery devoted to fallen revolutionaries, with displays of faded photos, clothes and weaponry. Check out the exhibit (with English signage) on Leonel Rugama, the warrior-poet whose last line was his best. When he and Carlos Fonseca were surrounded by 300 Guardia Nacional troops supported by tanks and planes, they were told to surrender. ‘Surrender, your mother!’ he famously replied, proving that a ‘your mother’ retort is always solid. Opening hours are irregular.