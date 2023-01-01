Galería del Arte El Jalacate

Artist and naturalist Alberto Gutiérrez is, some might say, a bit of a hermit – but a welcoming one who loves showing off his orchid-studded property, which is carpeted with coffee and accented with a dozen kinds of fruit tree. His pride and joy is a 40m stretch of cliff that he’s carved into an ever-evolving mural, with animals from Africa, the Amazon and Nicaragua, an Aztec sun, Jesus on the cross, his vision of downtown USA, Christopher Columbus and Sandino.