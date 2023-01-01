Artist and naturalist Alberto Gutiérrez is, some might say, a bit of a hermit – but a welcoming one who loves showing off his orchid-studded property, which is carpeted with coffee and accented with a dozen kinds of fruit tree. His pride and joy is a 40m stretch of cliff that he’s carved into an ever-evolving mural, with animals from Africa, the Amazon and Nicaragua, an Aztec sun, Jesus on the cross, his vision of downtown USA, Christopher Columbus and Sandino.
Galería del Arte El Jalacate
Northern Highlands
